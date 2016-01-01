Overview of Dr. John Rhodes Jr, MD

Dr. John Rhodes Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Cleveland Clinic Florida and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Rhodes Jr works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.