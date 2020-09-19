Overview of Dr. John Ribeiro, MD

Dr. John Ribeiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Ribeiro works at Ribeiro Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.