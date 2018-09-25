Overview

Dr. John Rich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Indiana Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rich works at BHS Cardiology in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.