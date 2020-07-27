Dr. John Riddick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riddick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Riddick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Riddick, MD
Dr. John Riddick, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Camden, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Riddick's Office Locations
Centennial Heart - Hospital Dr145 HOSPITAL DR, Camden, TN 38320 Directions (629) 219-7763
Centennial Heart - Suite 5152400 Patterson St Ste 515, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 622-4504
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Riddick is an exceptionally knowledgeable and competent cardiologist. His support team, especially Connie, are friendly, caring and responsive to the needs, cares and concerns of their patients. I feel I could not be in better hands for my care.
About Dr. John Riddick, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1417131715
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riddick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riddick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riddick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riddick has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riddick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Riddick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riddick.
