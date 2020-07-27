Overview of Dr. John Riddick, MD

Dr. John Riddick, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Camden, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Riddick works at Centennial Heart - Hospital Dr in Camden, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.