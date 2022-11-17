Dr. John Riley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Riley, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Riley, DPM
Dr. John Riley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Riley works at
Dr. Riley's Office Locations
-
1
Anesthesia Pain Management8800 Ballentine St, Overland Park, KS 66214 Directions (913) 286-1254
-
2
Center for Foot Care411 Nichols Rd Ste 174, Kansas City, MO 64112 Directions (816) 403-3867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riley?
I had bunion surgery a few weeks ago. Dr Riley explained everything in depth and told me exactly what I should do after surgery. I followed his instructions to the letter and could not be more pleased. I highly recommend his practice. Rita his assistant was great as well.
About Dr. John Riley, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1932170610
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley works at
Dr. Riley has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.