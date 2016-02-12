Overview of Dr. John Riordan, MD

Dr. John Riordan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Riordan works at WVU Urology in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.