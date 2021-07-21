Overview of Dr. John Rizzo, MD

Dr. John Rizzo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rizzo works at NYU Langone Gastroenterology Associates - Glen Cove and Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.