Dr. John Roach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Roach, MD
Dr. John Roach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with St Francis Med Center
Dr. Roach's Office Locations
Eye Consultants of Atlanta3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Piedmont Hospital35 Collier Rd NW Ste 535, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Doctor Roach several years. He is fantastic. He has a wonderful bedside manner and is a caring physician, never rushed, trustworthy. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Roach, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1518921766
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roach has seen patients for Stye, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Roach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roach.
