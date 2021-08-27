See All Plastic Surgeons in Lutz, FL
Dr. John Roach, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (87)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Roach, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Roach works at Bayside Plastic Surgery in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Bayside Plastic Surgery
    17723 Hunting Bow Cir Ste 101, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8092
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    Aug 27, 2021
    Hello, I went to Dr. Roach for breast augmentation and am completely satisfied with the results. Beginning to end everything was great! If you have been thinking about plastic surgery, look no further and go to Dr. John Roach! He and his office crew are amazing!
    Angie — Aug 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. John Roach, DO
    About Dr. John Roach, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881640639
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery-Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Roach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roach works at Bayside Plastic Surgery in Lutz, FL. View the full address on Dr. Roach’s profile.

    Dr. Roach has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Roach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

