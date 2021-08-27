Overview

Dr. John Roach, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Roach works at Bayside Plastic Surgery in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.