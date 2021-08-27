Dr. John Roach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Roach, DO
Overview
Dr. John Roach, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Locations
Bayside Plastic Surgery17723 Hunting Bow Cir Ste 101, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 588-8092Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, I went to Dr. Roach for breast augmentation and am completely satisfied with the results. Beginning to end everything was great! If you have been thinking about plastic surgery, look no further and go to Dr. John Roach! He and his office crew are amazing!
About Dr. John Roach, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery-Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
