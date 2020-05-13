See All Podiatrists in Birmingham, AL
Super Profile

Dr. John Roberson Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (15)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Roberson Jr, DPM

Dr. John Roberson Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Roberson Jr works at Birmingham Podiatry PC in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roberson Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Birmingham Podiatry PC
    805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 420, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 324-8511
  2. 2
    St Vincent's One Nineteen
    7191 Cahaba Valley Rd, Hoover, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 324-8511
  3. 3
    Southeastern Hospital Medicine LLC
    800 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 558-3550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 13, 2020
    Dr. Roberson performed a bunionectomy on both sides of my right foot in January and what a difference it has made in my quality of life. I followed his post op instructions completely and did not require pain medication at all after I came home. The whole process of scheduling and pre and post surgical care was handled with care and professionalism. I am so grateful that I have been able to walk 12-15 miles each week since the gym has been closed, something I could never have done before the surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Roberson, Vicki, Lynn and the rest of his staff if you are looking for a podiatrist and an office with skilled, caring professionals.
    May 13, 2020
    Photo: Dr. John Roberson Jr, DPM
    About Dr. John Roberson Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154303105
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
