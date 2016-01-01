Dr. John Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Roberts, MD
Dr. John Roberts, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Neurology100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Roberts, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396858551
Education & Certifications
- National Insitutes Of Health
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roberts using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.