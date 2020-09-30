Dr. John Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Roberts, MD
Dr. John Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Hospital and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
The Christ Hospital Physician - Spine Surgery9250 Blue Ash Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 792-7445
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
This was my first visit. I did not know anyone at the office. I had a serious back injury. The office staff, David Brodbeck and Dr. Roberts all treated me with friendliness and professionalism.
About Dr. John Roberts, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1700856044
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Pittsburg School of Medicine
- Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Back Pain, Spine Deformities and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.