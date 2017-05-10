Dr. Robertson Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Robertson Sr, DO
Overview
Dr. John Robertson Sr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newark, OH.
Dr. Robertson Sr works at
Locations
Roetson & Abad Family Medicine1478 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 366-1648
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Robertson is very caring and does take time with you. This is probably why he runs behind and you have to wait so long in the waiting room. Office staff is a mess. They are not very professional and constantly mess up my bill. As other posters said the office staff can be downright rude.
About Dr. John Robertson Sr, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1770571804
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Dr. Robertson Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Robertson Sr works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson Sr.
