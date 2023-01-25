Overview

Dr. John Robertson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Robertson works at Gerardo Myrin, MD in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.