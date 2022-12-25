Overview of Dr. John Robinson Jr, MD

Dr. John Robinson Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center



Dr. Robinson Jr works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.