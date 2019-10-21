Dr. John Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Robinson, MD
Dr. John Robinson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
Carolinas Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-2467
- 2 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 446-6810
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson has changed my life forever. I am 25 years post mastectomy and he has given back to me what I have only dreamed about. Amazing surgeon. Thank you doesn’t even to begin to express how I feel. Mickey Kesner, Davidson, NC
About Dr. John Robinson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reduction and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
