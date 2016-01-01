See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Montclair, NJ
Dr. John Robinton, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Robinton, MD

Dr. John Robinton, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Dr. Robinton works at John E Robinton MD PA in Montclair, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robinton's Office Locations

    Essex Womens Health Center PA
    33 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 783-6303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ataxia
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. John Robinton, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750321725
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital|Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinton works at John E Robinton MD PA in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Robinton’s profile.

    Dr. Robinton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

