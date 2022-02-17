Dr. John Roddey Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Roddey Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Roddey Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology Pllc2015 Randolph Rd Ste 208, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with Dr. Roddey. Didn’t feel rushed; he was patient, kind, and answered questions thoroughly. He is clearly very knowledgable, intelligent, and good at what he does!
About Dr. John Roddey Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1619925419
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Center
- Beth Israel Hospital
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roddey Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roddey Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roddey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roddey Jr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roddey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Roddey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddey Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roddey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roddey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.