Overview of Dr. John Rodgers, MD

Dr. John Rodgers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Rodgers works at Midlantic Urology in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.