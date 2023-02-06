Dr. John Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rodgers, MD
Overview of Dr. John Rodgers, MD
Dr. John Rodgers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Dr. Rodgers' Office Locations
-
1
Midlantic Urology1800 Byberry Rd Ste 1203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The last visit went very well. He let me know what would be next and how I was doing.
About Dr. John Rodgers, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184689473
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
