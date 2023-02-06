See All Urologists in Huntingdon Valley, PA
Dr. John Rodgers, MD

Urology
3.9 (29)
Map Pin Small Huntingdon Valley, PA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Rodgers, MD

Dr. John Rodgers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Rodgers works at Midlantic Urology in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodgers' Office Locations

    Midlantic Urology
    1800 Byberry Rd Ste 1203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodgers?

    Feb 06, 2023
    The last visit went very well. He let me know what would be next and how I was doing.
    Feb 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Rodgers, MD
    About Dr. John Rodgers, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1184689473
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodgers works at Midlantic Urology in Huntingdon Valley, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rodgers’s profile.

    Dr. Rodgers has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

