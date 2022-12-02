Dr. John Rodriguez-Feo III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Feo III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rodriguez-Feo III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Rodriguez-Feo III, MD
Dr. John Rodriguez-Feo III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez-Feo III's Office Locations
The Orthopaedic Center927 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2728Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Madison Office - TOC8415 WANN DR, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 539-2728
Palmer Chiropractic Clinic Inc.172 Ana Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 263-1015
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I received great care from a Dr. Rodriguez-Feo, from surgery to follow-up. Thank you!
About Dr. John Rodriguez-Feo III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Orthopedic Surgery
