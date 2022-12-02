Overview of Dr. John Rodriguez-Feo III, MD

Dr. John Rodriguez-Feo III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez-Feo III works at TOC- The Orthopaedic Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL and Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Upper Back Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.