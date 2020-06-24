Dr. John Roland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Roland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Roland, MD
Dr. John Roland, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Roland works at
Dr. Roland's Office Locations
Nyu Langone Otolaryngology Associatesafirst Avenue550 1st Ave Ste 7Q, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roland is a man of great skill and great character. Both of my children were born profoundly deaf and required cochlear implant surgery. Trust is important when you hand over your 8 month old infant to a surgical team. Dr. Roland is as trustworthy as they come. He is a leader in his field and is a highly skilled surgeon. I cannot recommend him enough. If I had 10 more children and they were all deaf, I would choose him to be the surgeon every time. He is also a friendly and helpful doctor who cares about his patients and their families.
About Dr. John Roland, MD
- Neurotology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962445411
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Pennsylvania
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

