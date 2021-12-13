Overview of Dr. John Romanelli, MD

Dr. John Romanelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Romanelli works at Smithtown Ophthalmology in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Stye and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.