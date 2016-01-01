Dr. John Rommel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rommel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rommel, MD
Overview of Dr. John Rommel, MD
Dr. John Rommel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Columbus Regional Healthcare System, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rommel's Office Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Rommel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1205061678
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rommel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rommel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rommel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
