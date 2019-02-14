Overview

Dr. John Rooke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.



Dr. Rooke works at ParkMed Urgent Care in Alcoa, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.