Dr. John Roseman Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Massillon, OH
Overview of Dr. John Roseman Jr, DPM

Dr. John Roseman Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Massillon, OH. 

Dr. Roseman Jr works at Stark County Foot & Ankle Clinic in Massillon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roseman Jr's Office Locations

  1
    Stark County Foot & Ankle Clinic
    323 Marion Ave NW Ste 101, Massillon, OH 44646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 837-2700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Roseman Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255327771
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roseman Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roseman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roseman Jr works at Stark County Foot & Ankle Clinic in Massillon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Roseman Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roseman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roseman Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roseman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roseman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

