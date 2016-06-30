Dr. John Ross Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ross Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ross Jr, MD
Dr. John Ross Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Ross Jr' Office Locations
Atlanta Pediatric Partners PC3915 Cascade Rd SW Ste 310, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 696-1944
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wait times might be long, but WELL worth it. His bedside manner is like doctors from your childhood - he asks questions and listens to your answers, REALLY listens. He won't give you a pill and send you on your way, find another doc if that's what you're looking for...
About Dr. John Ross Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross Jr accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross Jr.
