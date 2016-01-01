See All General Surgeons in Orangeburg, SC
Dr. John Ross Sr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Ross Sr, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Orangeburg, SC
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Ross Sr, MD

Dr. John Ross Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ross Sr works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD
Dr. Kristopher Croome, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. John Stauffer, MD
Dr. John Stauffer, MD
5.0 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Ross Sr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Medical Center
    3000 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 395-2200
  2. 2
    John R. Ross M.d.p.a.
    795 Cook Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 533-7544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ross Sr?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Ross Sr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Ross Sr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ross Sr to family and friends

    Dr. Ross Sr' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ross Sr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Ross Sr, MD.

    About Dr. John Ross Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578567251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ross Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross Sr works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Ross Sr’s profile.

    Dr. Ross Sr has seen patients for Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Ross Sr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.