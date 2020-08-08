Overview of Dr. John Roth, DPM

Dr. John Roth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.



Dr. Roth works at Podiatry Associates in Catonsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.