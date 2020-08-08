Dr. John Roth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. John Roth, DPM
Dr. John Roth, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
Catonsville2 E Rolling Cross Rd Ste 55, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 455-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Northwest Hospital Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Roth is simply the best podiatrist and surgeon I have ever been treated by, he has been treating me well over 15yrs. I played basketball when I was younger, my feet payed the price, therefore Dr Roth has had to do at least 4 different surgeries on my feet, they were all for separate reasons, and ALL A SUCESS in the highest order, with no complications and minimal pain and scarring. Dr Roth is very warm and personable which trickles down to his office staff. You are literally made to feel like a family member. He calls you to follow up after each procedure, he will also call you directly for any concern, his staff does as well. He is a doctor with whom you never want to see him retire, as his shoes ?? would be very difficult to fill. Appointments are not backed up for weeks or months, in the 15yrs or so of being a patient of Dr Roth's, I can count the instances where I've waited longer than 10-15min past my appointment time, on one had. His office and treating room are always ver
About Dr. John Roth, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maryland Podiatry Residency Program
- National Naval Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.