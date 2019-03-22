Dr. John Roth is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Roth
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Roth
Dr. John Roth is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
-
1
UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery - Wing D740 Rose St Rm L202, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 257-3253
-
2
Kentucky Dermatology and Skin Cancer clinic177 Burt Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-1511
-
3
Univ Kentucky General Surgery740 N Limestone Ste L119, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 257-3253
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
Dr Roth is very nice. He throughly explains everything he does. He was at the hospital daily to check on my progress.
About Dr. John Roth
- General Surgery
- English
- 1912921321
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.