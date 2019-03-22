See All General Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. John Roth

General Surgery
4.7 (16)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Roth

Dr. John Roth is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Roth works at UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery - Wing D in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery - Wing D
    740 Rose St Rm L202, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 257-3253
  2. 2
    Kentucky Dermatology and Skin Cancer clinic
    177 Burt Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 276-1511
  3. 3
    Univ Kentucky General Surgery
    740 N Limestone Ste L119, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 257-3253

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Dr Roth is very nice. He throughly explains everything he does. He was at the hospital daily to check on my progress.
    — Mar 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Roth
    About Dr. John Roth

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912921321
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Roth is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roth works at UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery - Wing D in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Roth’s profile.

    Dr. Roth has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

