Dr. John Rowles, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rowles, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Rowles, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Johnstown, PA.
Dr. Rowles works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care Associates - Johnstown1415 Eisenhower Blvd, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 269-3627
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rowles?
About Dr. John Rowles, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1902950371
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowles accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowles works at
Dr. Rowles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.