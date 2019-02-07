Overview of Dr. John Rubin, MD

Dr. John Rubin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Carter Healthcare in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.