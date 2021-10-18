Dr. John Ruch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ruch, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Ruch, DPM
Dr. John Ruch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Ruch's Office Locations
Ehi Pharmacy Solutions Llc.2295 Parklake Dr NE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30345 Directions (770) 938-5974
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so pleased to find a Podiatrist such as Dr. Ruch. He is so thorough and remind me how doctors used to be. His interest is in the patient's health. After seeing 3 Podiatrists, I recommend him to others.
About Dr. John Ruch, DPM
- Podiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Doctor's Hospital-Atlanta-Closed
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.