Overview of Dr. John Ruch, DPM

Dr. John Ruch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Ruch works at Village Podiatry in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.