Dr. John Rudd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Rudd, MD
Dr. John Rudd, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Rudd works at
Dr. Rudd's Office Locations
Cedar Grove Medical Associates LLC301 Wolverine Trl Ste 100, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 459-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Rudd, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1801974449
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rudd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rudd works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
