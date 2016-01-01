Overview of Dr. John Rummel, MD

Dr. John Rummel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rummel works at Rummel Eye Surgery Services in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.