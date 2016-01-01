Dr. John Rummel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rummel, MD
Overview of Dr. John Rummel, MD
Dr. John Rummel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Rummel Eye Care PC1022 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 775-4066
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Rummel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932167632
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON VETERANS ADMINISTRATION MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rummel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rummel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rummel has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rummel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rummel speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rummel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rummel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.