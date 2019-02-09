Dr. John Rutledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rutledge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Rutledge, MD
Dr. John Rutledge, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Rutledge works at
Dr. Rutledge's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Office10900 Stonelake Blvd Ste A-250, Austin, TX 78727 Directions (512) 453-6100
-
2
Midtown901 W 38th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 926-3876
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rutledge?
Takes the time to listen. Part of Texas Oncology, best group in Austin area
About Dr. John Rutledge, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407850043
Education & Certifications
- Neurological Institute
- Bapt Med Center
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ct
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutledge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutledge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutledge works at
Dr. Rutledge speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutledge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutledge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.