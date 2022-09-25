Dr. John Ruxer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruxer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ruxer, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Ruxer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Elite Pain and Spine4645 Village Square Dr Ste C, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 228-0118Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The most help I’ve ever had from medical staff
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1205078987
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Ruxer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruxer accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruxer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruxer has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruxer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruxer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruxer.
