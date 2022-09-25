Overview of Dr. John Ruxer, DO

Dr. John Ruxer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Ruxer works at Elite Pain & Spine in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.