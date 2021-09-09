Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Saad, MD
Overview of Dr. John Saad, MD
Dr. John Saad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
Dr. Saad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saad's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7993
-
2
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8964Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7871
-
4
Scripps Clinic,Scripps Coastal Medical Center971 Lane Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Directions (858) 554-7439
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saad?
Dr Saad is an incredible physician. He is the best at what he does, and I would much rather have surgery performed by an aloof expert instead of a quack who’s a really nice guy. We aren’t there to make friends! We are there to be treated by a Dr who is the greatest in his field! Dr Saad is the best there is!
About Dr. John Saad, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic and French
- 1710942198
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Good Samaritan Hospital|U Calif San Diego Med Ctr
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad works at
Dr. Saad has seen patients for Headache, Allergic Rhinitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saad speaks Arabic and French.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.