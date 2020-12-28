Overview of Dr. John Sadoff Jr, MD

Dr. John Sadoff Jr, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.



Dr. Sadoff Jr works at Prairie Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates in Swansea, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.