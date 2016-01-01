See All Ophthalmologists in Gretna, LA
Dr. John Saer, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Saer, MD

Dr. John Saer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gretna, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Saer works at JOHN B SAER, MD in Gretna, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saer's Office Locations

    Dr. John Saer, New Orleans Retina
    120 Ochsner Blvd Ste 440, Gretna, LA 70056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 456-7301
    John B. Saer MD Phd Facs. Apmc
    3901 Houma Blvd Ste 310, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 392-1488

Hospital Affiliations
  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. John Saer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487625927
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Saer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saer has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

