Dr. John Saer, MD
Overview of Dr. John Saer, MD
Dr. John Saer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gretna, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Saer's Office Locations
Dr. John Saer, New Orleans Retina120 Ochsner Blvd Ste 440, Gretna, LA 70056 Directions (504) 456-7301
John B. Saer MD Phd Facs. Apmc3901 Houma Blvd Ste 310, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 392-1488
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Saer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487625927
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saer has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saer speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saer.
