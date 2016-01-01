Overview of Dr. John Saer, MD

Dr. John Saer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gretna, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Saer works at JOHN B SAER, MD in Gretna, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.