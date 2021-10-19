Dr. Saito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Saito, MD
Overview of Dr. John Saito, MD
Dr. John Saito, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.
Dr. Saito works at
Dr. Saito's Office Locations
Pulmonary and Sleep Disorder Consultants4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste 107, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (714) 537-7780
Pulmonary and Sleep Disorder Consultants17150 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 486-3996Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Pulmonary and Sleep Disorder Consultants12555 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 537-7718Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Valley Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ARTA Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Cigna
- Conifer Health Solutions
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Prime Health Services
- Regal Medical Group
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is the best!! He is very thorough and makes sure you get the best and most personalized care ever. I'm truly blessed to have him as my doctor. Robertwilliams760@yahoo.com
About Dr. John Saito, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Vietnamese
- 1851352678
Education & Certifications
- University Nc Chapel Hill/Carolina Chldns Hospital
- Orlando Regional Health System/Arnold Palmer Hospital For Women and Children
- Temple University School of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saito accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saito speaks Japanese and Vietnamese.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Saito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.