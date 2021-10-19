See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. John Saito, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.7 (55)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Saito, MD

Dr. John Saito, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Saito works at Pulmonary and Sleep Disorder Consultants in Irvine, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA and Garden Grove, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saito's Office Locations

    Pulmonary and Sleep Disorder Consultants
    4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste 107, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 537-7780
    Pulmonary and Sleep Disorder Consultants
    17150 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 486-3996
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Pulmonary and Sleep Disorder Consultants
    12555 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 537-7718
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
  • Valley Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling

Asthma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ARTA Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • Cigna
    • Conifer Health Solutions
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Prime Health Services
    • Regal Medical Group
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2021
    This doctor is the best!! He is very thorough and makes sure you get the best and most personalized care ever. I'm truly blessed to have him as my doctor. Robertwilliams760@yahoo.com
    Robert Williams — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. John Saito, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Japanese and Vietnamese
    • 1851352678
    Education & Certifications

    • University Nc Chapel Hill/Carolina Chldns Hospital
    • Orlando Regional Health System/Arnold Palmer Hospital For Women and Children
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Saito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

