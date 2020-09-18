Dr. John Saldarini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saldarini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Saldarini, MD
Overview of Dr. John Saldarini, MD
Dr. John Saldarini, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Usc University Hospital
Dr. Saldarini works at
Dr. Saldarini's Office Locations
AMG Nephrology at Morristown435 South St Ste 330, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 593-2482
Nephrological Associates PA- New Jersey206 Belleville Ave # Level, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (888) 481-2709
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with criticality low sodium levels. I never heard of that being a problem. My level was 15 when it should be between 36 and 44. I should have been in a coma at that level. He got to work immediately and explained my condition very well. My level had to increase but doing it too quickly was very dangerous. He treated it intravenously with sodium solutions with different amounts of sodium. I had blood tests every few hours to check my levels. I was in the hospital for something else. One night he stayed up the entire night receiveing updates and changing the IV. I mean all need 1:30 3:30 5:30. I was blown away. He could have just said I'm off and let the on call doctor handle it. That's true dedication and care for his patient. Such care and dedication is no the norm. He visited every day in the hospital and explained where things stood. He continued to treat me upon discharge. I have fully recovered now and am extremely grateful for his above and beyond care for me.
About Dr. John Saldarini, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Usc University Hospital
- University of Connecticut, School of Medicine
- University of Connecticut, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saldarini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saldarini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldarini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldarini.
