Dr. John Saldarini, MD

Nephrology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Saldarini, MD

Dr. John Saldarini, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Usc University Hospital

Dr. Saldarini works at AMG Nephrology in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saldarini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AMG Nephrology at Morristown
    435 South St Ste 330, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 593-2482
  2. 2
    Nephrological Associates PA- New Jersey
    206 Belleville Ave # Level, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 481-2709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Saldarini, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649361692
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc University Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut, School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Connecticut, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Saldarini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saldarini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saldarini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saldarini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldarini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldarini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saldarini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saldarini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

