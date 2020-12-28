Overview of Dr. John Salerno, MD

Dr. John Salerno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Salerno works at Quest Diagnostics LLC in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Prospect, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.