Dr. John Sallach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Academic Cardiology Associates1701 South Blvd E Ste 390, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 293-0055
Beaumont Hospital Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 577-9700
Neuro Pain Consultants PC48801 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 103, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 726-4823
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Really nice and professional cardiologist. He took the time to listen to my concerns and develop a game plan I felt good with. I was very happy with his expertise and bedside manner. Highly recommend.
About Dr. John Sallach, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1457437469
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sallach has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sallach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sallach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sallach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sallach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.