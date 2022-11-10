Dr. John Salvo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Salvo Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Salvo Jr, MD
Dr. John Salvo Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Rothman Orthopaedics999 Route 73 N Ste 301, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Salvo is a skilled surgeon. I had a very quick recovery from my procedure. I would recommend him.
About Dr. John Salvo Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1073695458
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
