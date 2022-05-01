Overview of Dr. John Sammartino, MD

Dr. John Sammartino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Migraine and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.