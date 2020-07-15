See All Plastic Surgeons in Jackson, MI
Dr. John Sampson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (20)
Map Pin Small Jackson, MI
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Sampson, MD

Dr. John Sampson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Sampson works at Cascade Plastic Surgery in Jackson, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sampson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cascade Plastic Surgery Plc
    1514 4th St, Jackson, MI 49203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 780-0080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores

Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 15, 2020
    I had Breast Augmentation with Dr. Sampson last fall. I couldn't be more happy with my results. I was very anxious before surgery and Amy really calmed me down over the dozen phone calls I made to her. I highly recommend his office.
    Jan — Jul 15, 2020
    About Dr. John Sampson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376626853
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Sampson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sampson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sampson works at Cascade Plastic Surgery in Jackson, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sampson’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.