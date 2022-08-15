Dr. John Sand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sand, MD
Overview of Dr. John Sand, MD
Dr. John Sand, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Sand works at
Dr. Sand's Office Locations
MD Electrodiagnosis, Inc, PC2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 107, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 375-8966
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sands was very professional. I was very pleased with his manner and ability to relay his findings to me. I'm very happy with him as my neurologist and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Sand, MD
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
Dr. Sand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sand has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sand. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sand.
