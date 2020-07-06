Dr. John Sanderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sanderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Sanderson, MD
Dr. John Sanderson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr|University Of Tennessee Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sanderson works at
Dr. Sanderson's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Kerrville1001 Water St Bldg A, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 206-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanderson?
I have been going to Dr. Sanderson since my first heart attack over 10 years ago. He is always very thorough and patiently answers all of my questions.
About Dr. John Sanderson, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841290178
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital Washington Dc|Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr|University Of Tennessee Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sanderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sanderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanderson works at
Dr. Sanderson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanderson speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.