Dr. John Sarbak, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (97)
Map Pin Small Vero Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Sarbak, MD

Dr. John Sarbak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Sarbak works at Premier Plastic Surgery & Spa in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarbak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Plastic Surgery & Spa
    3735 11th Cir Ste 203, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 276-4944
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Sarbak, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144394701
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of S Fl College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Sarbak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarbak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarbak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarbak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarbak works at Premier Plastic Surgery & Spa in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sarbak’s profile.

    Dr. Sarbak has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarbak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarbak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarbak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarbak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarbak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

