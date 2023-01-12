Overview of Dr. John Sarbak, MD

Dr. John Sarbak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Sarbak works at Premier Plastic Surgery & Spa in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

