Overview of Dr. John Sarkaria, MD

Dr. John Sarkaria, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Sarkaria works at Office in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.